      Weather Alert
Excessive Heat Warning This Weekend For The Pacific NW

Man Charged With Stealing Police Car

Aug 14, 2020 @ 10:18am

RENTON, Wash. (AP) – The Renton Police Department says one person has been detained after a Renton police car was stolen.

Several agencies helped search for the car after it was reported stolen Thursday afternoon.

Renton police say officers saw a potential auto theft suspect at a car dealership and officers stopped to talk to the man.

He walked away.

As officers returned to their cars, the man drove away in one of the patrol cars.

Seattle Police located the stolen police car 30 minutes later.

The man was found and arrested for felony theft.

TAGS
car police Renton
Popular Posts
Markley, Van Camp & Robbins Show Podcast
Ceiling Collapse At Portland Art Museum
Ground Zero With Clyde Lewis Podcast
Two Suspicious Deaths Near Mt. Hood
New Recommendations For Oregon Schools After Student Tests Positive In Hillsboro