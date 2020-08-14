Man Charged With Stealing Police Car
RENTON, Wash. (AP) – The Renton Police Department says one person has been detained after a Renton police car was stolen.
Several agencies helped search for the car after it was reported stolen Thursday afternoon.
Renton police say officers saw a potential auto theft suspect at a car dealership and officers stopped to talk to the man.
He walked away.
As officers returned to their cars, the man drove away in one of the patrol cars.
Seattle Police located the stolen police car 30 minutes later.
The man was found and arrested for felony theft.