Man Charged With Murder In Downtown Portland Shooting

A man accused of a shooting in downtown Portland on Wednesday afternoon, which resulted in one dead and one injury, is now facing a murder charge. The suspect, identified as 46-year-old Geoffrey Hammond, was named by Portland police early Thursday morning.

The incident occurred just after 4:30 p.m. near the intersection of Southwest 10th Avenue and Southwest Alder Street. Two male victims were found at the scene, and officers attempted to provide medical assistance to one of them. Regrettably, one of the victims succumbed to their injuries, while the other was transported to a hospital and is expected to survive. The identities of both victims have not been disclosed.

A witness, who chose to remain anonymous, described the events to our news partner KGW. She observed a man walking across the street and noticed that he had exited his car, leaving the car door open. Concerned expressions on the faces of people on the sidewalk drew her attention. She saw the man approach a black Mercedes SUV, where the driver lifted a gun and shot the pedestrian, who fell to the ground. The witness captured an image of the shooter’s car and license plate, called 911, and reported that the shooter fired two more times before fleeing the scene. The second victim, who survived, was an innocent bystander.

Another witness, Alyssa Isenstein Krueger, recounted her experience. She was leaving her doctor’s office when she saw a man on the ground with a gunshot wound to his leg, and he was in distress. Bystanders called 911 for help. She then went around the corner and found another injured man, for whom they were seeking a doctor. Sadly, she was with the second man when he succumbed to his injuries.

Siobhan McGrath, who had been shopping nearby, mentioned hearing popping noises, initially mistaking them for train sounds. However, she soon learned from witnesses that a shooting had occurred, prompting everyone in the store to move away from the windows.

The suspect, Geoffrey Hammond, has been taken into custody and booked at the Multnomah County Detention Center. He faces multiple charges, including second-degree murder with a firearm, second-degree attempted murder with a firearm, first-degree assault with a firearm, and two counts of unlawful use of a weapon.