Man Charged With Killing Two With A Sword
SALEM, Ore. (AP) – A Monmouth man has been arrested and charged in the deaths of two men who were killed with a sword.
The Statesman Journal reports William Gembala faces two counts of murder, two counts of assault and unlawful use of a weapon charges in the deaths of Joseph Delgado Jr., and Michael Benette, both of Monmouth.
Monmouth Police were called at about 3:30 a.m. Tuesday on reports of men yelling.
There, they found two men with “critical” injuries from a sword.
Delgado and Benette died at the scene.
Police say the victims knew Gembala.
It wasn’t immediately known if Gembala has a lawyer to comment on the case.