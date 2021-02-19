      Weather Alert

Man Charged With Killing Two With A Sword

Feb 19, 2021 @ 4:39am

SALEM, Ore. (AP) – A Monmouth man has been arrested and charged in the deaths of two men who were killed with a sword.

The Statesman Journal reports William Gembala faces two counts of murder, two counts of assault and unlawful use of a weapon charges in the deaths of Joseph Delgado Jr., and Michael Benette, both of Monmouth.

Monmouth Police were called at about 3:30 a.m. Tuesday on reports of men yelling.

There, they found two men with “critical” injuries from a sword.

Delgado and Benette died at the scene.

Police say the victims knew Gembala.

It wasn’t immediately known if Gembala has a lawyer to comment on the case.

