Man Charged With Killing 4-Month-Old Son

TACOMA, Wash. (AP) – A Washington man accused of killing his 4-month-old baby has been charged with second-degree murder.

KIRO-TV reports 23-year-old Samuel Kennedy was arrested on Tuesday after a hospital social worker called Tacoma police about an infant with head trauma who was brought to the hospital.

Medics had been called to the home and found the baby wasn’t breathing.

The boy died the next day.

Police say Kennedy initially denied shaking the baby but later said he did in frustration.

His bail was set Friday at $1.5 million.

It wasn’t immediately known if he has a lawyer to comment on his behalf.