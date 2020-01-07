Man Charged With Hate Crimes In Alleged Beating Of 70-Year-Old Woman
SALEM, Ore. (AP) – Prosecutors in Oregon say a man was charged with attempted murder and hate crimes after breaking into a motel office and attacking a 70-year-old immigrant from India who owns the business with her husband, also an immigrant.
The husband said his wife remains in the hospital with injuries to her throat, a broken shoulder and black eye after the Dec. 31 attack in Redmond, Oregon.
Prosecutors said Tuesday that James Lamb was charged with bias counts based on statements about his desire to rid America of people like her.
Her husband said they are US citizens and have have been in America for decades.