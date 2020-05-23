Man Charged With Driving Under The Influence After Fatal Accident, 19 Year Old Man & Teenage Girl Killed
Early Saturday morning around midnight, Oregon State Police Troopers and emergency personnel responded to a crash involving two cars on HWY 228 near milepost ten, east of Brownsville.
Authorities say their initial investigation indicates that 21 year old Austyn Hillsman of Junction City was driving eastbound on Hwy 228 when his truck allegedly crossed into the westbound lane and struck a car being driven by 19 year old Calen Simonis of Sweet Home.
Simonis was pronounced dead.
There were two teenage girls in Simonis’ car, one was a 16 year old girl who was transported by life flight to a hospital where she was pronounced dead as well as a 15 year old girl who was taken to the hospital with serious injuries.
Hillsman did not suffer serious injuries.
He was charged with reckless driving, driving under the influence of Intoxicants and two counts of Criminally Negligent Homicide and taken to the Linn County Jail.