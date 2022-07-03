Man Charged With Bias Crime After Assaulting Family

(Portland, Ore) — An Assault on the Eastbank Esplanade Saturday afternoon (July 2) has resulted in the arrest of a suspect and Bias Crime Charges. Portland Police Officers from the Central Precinct responded to a report of an assault in progress before 4:00 in the afternoon. When officers arrived on scene, they learned the suspect was walking away. They were able to locate the suspect and detain them nearby.
Officers talked with the victims, a 36-year old male from California and his five year old daughter. Through that conversation officers learned the victims were hurt as a result of the attack, but did not require medical attention.
Police further learned the man and his wife along with their daughter were riding bikes when the suspect approached them. The suspect started making comments about his perception that they were of Japanese descent. The suspect began punching the man on his head. The suspect then punched the daughter on her bike helmet numerous times, according to a press release from the Police bureau. Several others witnessed the altercation and immediately stepped in to intervene. The suspect then began walking away. The witnesses remained and gave reports to investigators.
Dylan J. Kesterson, 34 was booked into the Multnomah County Detention Center on multiple charges of Bias Crime.