Man Charged With Bias Crime After Allegedly Threatening Two Black Men
PORTLAND, Ore. (AP) – A Multnomah County District Attorney’s Office spokesperson says a man has been charged with a bias crime after two Black men were threatened with a knife.
The Oregonian/OregonLive reports Zachary Hantz threatened a City of Portland Parks & Recreation employee Sunday, according to the district attorney’s office.
Officials say Hantz started walking aggressively toward the man, yelling racial hate speech.
Officials say he took out a knife and pointed it at the worker in a way that made him fearful of “serious physical injury.”
Officials say a Black man who saw the incident tried to de-escalate the situation but Hantz started screaming and pointing the knife at him.
It wasn’t known if Hantz has a lawyer.