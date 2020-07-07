      Weather Alert

Man Charged With Bias Crime After Allegedly Threatening Two Black Men

Jul 7, 2020 @ 11:20am

PORTLAND, Ore. (AP) – A Multnomah County District Attorney’s Office spokesperson says a man has been charged with a bias crime after two Black men were threatened with a knife.

The Oregonian/OregonLive reports Zachary Hantz threatened a City of Portland Parks & Recreation employee Sunday, according to the district attorney’s office.

Officials say Hantz started walking aggressively toward the man, yelling racial hate speech.

Officials say he took out a knife and pointed it at the worker in a way that made him fearful of “serious physical injury.”

Officials say a Black man who saw the incident tried to de-escalate the situation but Hantz started screaming and pointing the knife at him.

It wasn’t known if Hantz has a lawyer.

