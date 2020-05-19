Man Charged With Attempted Murder In Parking Lot Shooting
PORTLAND, Ore. (AP) – Authorities say a man who fired shots at three women in a Portland parking lot Friday has been charged with attempted murder.
The Multnomah County District Attorney’s Office says Renardo Mitchell faces three counts of attempted murder and other charges.
The Oregonian/OregonLive reports Mitchell previously had been in a relationship with one of the women.
Police say the women were in an apartment when one got a text from Mitchell, leading them to leave.
Police say Mitchell then sped in to the parking lot and started shooting.
None of the women were hurt.
It wasn’t immediately known if he has a lawyer.