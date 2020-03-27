      Breaking News
Man Charged With Assaulting Teen, Posting It On Social Media

Mar 27, 2020 @ 1:01pm

BOW, Wash. (AP) – A man was arrested after police say he attacked a 17-year-old boy and posted the attack on social media.

The Skagit Valley Herald reports Trevor McCabe was charged this week in Skagit County Superior Court with first-degree assault resulting in great bodily harm and other charges.

Court documents say the boy messaged McCabe Saturday on social media and asked for alcohol.

McCabe told the boy to come to his house in Bow and bring $30.

When the boy arrived, documents say McCabe struck him, causing him to fall and begin to seize.

Documents say McCabe continued to assault him while posting it to social media.

McCabe remains jailed on $500,000.

It wasn’t immediately known if McCabe has a lawyer.

