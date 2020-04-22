Man Charged In Woman’s Death In Olympic National Forest
TACOMA, Wash. (AP) – The U.S. Attorney’s Office says a Renton man charged with killing a California woman in the Olympic National Forest made his first appearance in U.S. District Court in Tacoma.
The Seattle Times reports the woman identified as Dioneth Lopez traveled to Seattle to visit Alejandro J. Aguilera Rojas.
The U.S. Attorney’s office says the two were in a relationship that was hidden from Aguilera Rojas’ wife.
They went to Sequim Feb. 10 and authorities later found Lopez’s body in the Olympic National Forest.
Court documents say Aguilera Rojas told authorities he hit Lopez with a bottle after she threatened to kill his wife and tried to stab him.
He remains in federal custody.