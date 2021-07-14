Man Charged In Seattle Area Movie Theater Murder

BELLEVUE, Wash. (AP) – An 18-year-old Renton man has been charged with second-degree murder for the shooting at a Bellevue theater on July 7.
Carlos Anthony Espinoza is accused of firing a sawed-off shotgun into the chest of a Bellevue teen.
Espinoza was arrested at his home, where police found a hacksaw and the shotgun’s sawed-off barrel along with shotgun shells that matched shells found in his car and at the shooting scene.
Police recovered a 12-gauge shotgun on the back seat of his vehicle.
Espinoza was also charged with unlawful possession of a short-barreled shotgun.
Records show he remains jailed in lieu of $2 million bail.