Man Charged Federally In Several Alleged Arsons

SEATTLE (AP) – Authorities say they have filed a federal arson charge against a man accused of setting a fire that devastated several businesses in downtown Friday Harbor, on San Juan Island, shortly before the summer tourist season.
The fire the night of April 6 seriously damaged or destroyed the Crystal Seas Kayaking building, a Windermere Real Estate office, and the building housing Crow’s Nest Coffee and Herb’s Tavern.
Local police and agents with the federal Bureau of Alcohol, Tobacco and Firearms said they identified the suspect as 33-year-old Whidbey Island resident Dwight Christianson Henline.
Court records did not list an attorney for Henline who might speak on his behalf.