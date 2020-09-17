Man Charged Federally For Rioting, Setting Fire To North Precinct
PORTLAND, Ore. — Federal charges were announced Wednesday against a man for rioting and setting fire to the Portland Police Bureau’s North Precinct during a demonstration.
22-year-old Gavaughn Gaquez Streeter-Hillerich was arrested in July and released. He was arrested again this past Tuesday by the U.S. Marshals Service in Vancouver after a criminal complaint was filed. He made his first federal court appearance on Wednesday before a U.S. Magistrate Judge and was ordered to be released pending further court proceedings.
U.S. Attorney Billy J. Williams says Streeter-Hillerich used fire to maliciously damage and attempt to damage the precinct and private businesses early on the morning of June 26th. He was seen on video recorded by a private citizen intentionally setting a large dumpster on fire up against the building. It caused damage and had officers not put out the fire before it spread further, it would have threatened the safety of more than a dozen police and demonstrators inside.
The case is being jointly investigated by the Bureau of Alcohol, Tobacco, Firearms and Explosives and the FBI. Arson carries a mandatory minimum sentence of 5 years up to 20 years in prison.
The FBI is requesting tips “to help identify actors who are actively instigating violence in the city of Portland” via their website or by calling 1-800-225-5324.
