      Weather Alert

Man Banned From Crater Lake National Park For Poaching

Feb 5, 2021 @ 2:47pm

CRATER NATIONAL PARK, Ore. (AP) – Prosecutors say an Oregon man has been banned from Crater Lake National Park, ordered to pay over $40,000 in restitution and sentenced to three years of probation after he pleaded guilty to poaching a trophy bull elk in the park.

U.S. Attorney Billy J. Williams said Friday the guilty plea and sentence came after an investigation into the activities of 44-year-old Adrian Wood.

The U.S. Fish and Wildlife Service began tracking the White City man after reports that he was illegally hunting in the park in 2014.

TAGS
Ban Crater Lake poach
Popular Posts
New Decriminalization Of Drugs Law In Effect Today
Man Accused Of Shooting Down Into Blue Heron Mill From Oregon City Promenade
Car stolen with children inside in Hazel Dell, left several blocks away
22 year old Man killed in Tigard stabbing
Biden, Democrats hit gas on effort for $15 minimum wage