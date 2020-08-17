WARNING GRAPHIC CONTENT: Man Assaulted After Crashing Truck Near Downtown Protest
PORTLAND, Ore. — Viral video is making the rounds on social media that shows a man being pulled from his truck, assaulted and knocked unconscious after crashing the vehicle near a protest in downtown Portland on Sunday night. The incident happened at Southwest Taylor and Broadway just before 10:30pm.
Disclaimer: We warn you the following shows a violent assault and contains vulgar language.
In a press release late Monday afternoon, Portland Police said the call came in as: “protesters chased a white Ford 4×4, which has crashed” at that location and “protesters drug him out of car”. Another witness called police reporting that a mob of nine to ten people were “beating the guy”.
The victim was taken to the hospital with serious injuries. Police say he is recovering and is expected to survive.
Portland Police Chief Chuck Lovell said on Twitter:
Multnomah County District Attorney Mike Schmidt released the following statement:
“Assaults will not be tolerated in our community. The videos recently posted to social media that show a person being violently pushed to the ground from behind and another person being kicked in the face are extremely concerning. The actions depicted in these videos are universally rejected as wrong – and the actions are illegal. I condemn this violence. Assaults on community members and police officers undermine everything our community is doing to bring meaningful and lasting change to the criminal justice system and beyond. My office is coordinating with law enforcement regarding their investigation into this type of assaultive behavior. Assaults and other violent crimes will be prosecuted when the evidence supports such action. If you have information on these or other crimes, please contact the Portland Police Bureau or Crime Stoppers of Oregon.”
The following videos show the moments before and after the assault.
Investigators have asked to speak with a transgender female who they say had some things stolen in the area. Police say the victim may have been trying to help her when the incident escalated.