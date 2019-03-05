Man Arrrested For Yelling Racial Slurs

Portland, Or. – A 39 year old man has been arrested for yelling racial slurs at an African American woman. Police say it happened Monday morning near SW 10th and Jefferson as she walked away from a Portland streetcar. He reportedly ran after her.

Police say the disturbance started on the street car, according to witnesses. They arrested 39-year-old Ian Edward Schmidt and booked him at the Multnomah County Detention Center on charges of Menacing and Intimidation in the Second Degree.

If anyone has video of this incident that they would be willing share with investigators, please contact the police non-emergency line at 503 823 3333 and reference case number 19-70369.