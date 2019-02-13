Man Arrested On Attempted Murder Charge Following Stabbing
By Jim Ferretti
|
Feb 13, 2019 @ 11:29 AM

SALEM, Ore. (AP) – A Salem, Oregon, man was arrested on attempted murder charges eight months after he was identified as a suspect in a stabbing at an apartment complex.

The Statesman Journal reports that 30-year-old Gleen Nedelic is being held without bail at Marion County Jail on charges of attempted murder, first-degree assault and unlawful use of a weapon.

In the early morning hours of June 21, Marion County deputies were called to a Salem apartment complex following a report of a knife fight.

Investigators said the victim, who was stabbed multiple times in his upper torso, identified his attacker as Nedelic.

It wasn’t immediately clear of Nedelic had an attorney.

