Man arrested In Tigard After Allegedly Attacking Woman Inside Her Car
Thursday evening, officers headed to a business complex on SW Sequoia Parkway in Tigard.
Police say a woman flagged down a driver who told them that she was attacked by a man inside her own car.
Tigard Police say they learned that once the woman closed her door after getting inside her car, “a man grabbed her from behind, restricting her breathing by covering her nose and mouth with his hand.”
The woman managed to get the car door open in an attempt to escape, but the man then allegedly grabbed her with both arms, according to police.
On her second attempt, she was able to brake free and run to get help.
The driver passing by ended up calling 911.
Officers that responded found and arrested a man that fit the description of the attacker.
The alleged suspect in the attack was identified as 25 year old Achitoi Hallucky.
He was taken to jail on multiple charges.