Man Arrested In Portland’s 60th Homicide Of 2022

Courtesy: KGW

PORTLAND, Ore — Officers from the East Precinct of the Portland Police Bureau, responded to a reported disturbance Saturday morning just after 7:00 in the 3200 block of Southeast 92nd Avenue.

When officers arrived they found a woman dead inside. They detained an adult male for questioning.

The Portland Police Homicide Unit was called in to investigate.

The man later identified as 33-year-old Mohamed Osdan Adan, was taken into custody and booked into the Multnomah County Detention Center.

Adan is facing charges of Murder in the Second Degree (Domestic Violence) and Unlawful Use of a Weapon.

The identity of the female victim will be released after the Medical Examiner confirms positive identity, cause of death, and the family is notified.

This is Portland’s 60th Homicide this year.