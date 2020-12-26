Man arrested in Portland following several random attacks with baseball bat
A man has been arrested following alleged random attacks with a baseball bat.
On December 22nd around 10:36 p.m., North Precinct officers responded to the 1100 block of Northeast Luther King junior Boulevard after it was reported that someone had been stuck in the head with a baseball bat.
When officers arrived they learned that the victim was walking down the street when a random man struck them in the head.
Officers tried to find the man but could not locate him.
The next day, December 23rd just after midnight, officers responded to the Rosa Parks transit station in the 6500 block of North Interstate Avenue on reports that someone had attacked several people with a baseball bat.
When officers arrived they found that a man had struck two victims as well as broke a Max train window.
The man fled the scene before officers arrived and was not located.
The victims told officers that the suspect had struck them with a baseball bat on the shoulders and head as they stepped off the Max Train.
The description given to officers of the suspect matched that of the suspect from the earlier call on Northeast Martin Luther King Junior Boulevard.
Both victims were taken to a hospital and treated for the injuries they sustained during the incident.
According to police, “Later in the morning, Central Precinct officers received separate calls of an individual attacking people with a baseball bat near the 500 block of Northeast Everett Street. When officers arrived on scene, they were unable to locate the suspect or any victims.”
Police continue, “At 11:53 a.m., another call came in regarding the same individual and officers were able to locate and contact him. The suspect, 53-year-old Trendlon Deneishel Kimp Brewer, was wearing a backpack which had a baseball bat sticking out from inside of it. As officers took Brewer into custody, he swung at an officer, striking their cheekbone. The officer sustained a minor injury.”
Police say that “Brewer was booked into the Multnomah County Detention Center on charges of three counts of Assault 2, three counts of Unlawful Use of a Weapon, Assaulting a Public Safety Officer, Interfering with a Peace Officer, and Disorderly Conduct II.”