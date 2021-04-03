Man arrested in Eugene after assault incident
Eugene Police say that Friday night they were called to assist “CAHOOTS” in emergency mode at a home on Hawkins Lane.
Police say that 42 year old Daolo Paul Zaludmackie had been reported earlier running around the yard partially clothed and then later in the home damaging items in the house with a tool.
Police say that his 74 year old mother called CAHOOTS after she was unable to calm him as usual and that he did not recognize her.
Cahoots responded and spoke to the man through the front door who became upset and allegedly grabbed the woman by the throat with one hand and by the face with his other.
He then allegedly pushed her face into the wall.
Cahoots then called police for assistance.
Police say that the woman was outside when police arrived and Daolo was inside.
After over an hour of waiting outside the house, officers called the landline phone.
After officers were given verbal consent to enter the home they found and arrested Zaludmackie without incident.
He was booked on multiple charges.