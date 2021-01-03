Man Arrested For The Alleged Attempted Murder Of Police Officer, Escapes Custody
A man arrested Saturday for alleged attempted murder of a police officer escaped custody and now police are asking the public’s help in finding him.
Police say Saturday afternoon they found and arrested 24 year old David Dahlen of Portland for the alleged attempted murder of an officer on Christmas Eve.
The alleged incident happed near Southeast 39th Avenue and Southeast Powell boulevard.
Dahlen was captured after a short foot chase near Southeast 101st and Southeast Insley street.
He was taken to the detective division in the justice center on Southwest 2nd avenue for an interview.
Around 5:30 p.m., detectives learned that he had escaped the secure holding cell he was in.
It was later confirmed that he had gotten out of the building.
Police say now that an effort to recapture him is under way.
Police ask that if anyone sees him or knows where he is, not to approach him and call 911 right away