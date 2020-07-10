Man Arrested For SW Portland Murder
Police tape across broken glass with bullet holes
PORTLAND, Ore. — A man who was shot in Southwest Portland on Thursday night has died and the suspect has been arrested. The victim has not yet been identified.
Officers responded to Southwest Barbur Boulevard near Multnomah Blvd. around 8:15pm.
25-year-old Jordan Clark is behind bars charged with Murder II.
Detectives say misinformation has been circulating about this case. Multiple witnesses have been interviewed and there’s no information to support that race was a factor.
Anyone with tips or information about this case is asked to contact Portland Police.