Man Arrested For Suspected Homicide At Clark County Apartment Complex
HAZEL DELL, Wash. (AP) – A 20-year-old man has been arrested on suspicion of manslaughter in the death of a person at a southwestern Washington apartment complex.
The Clark County Sheriff’s Office says deputies responded to the Teal Pointe Apartments at about 1:50 a.m. Monday on a report of a possible suicide.
Authorities have determined the death was a homicide.
The sheriff’s office says Korbin Bourn was taken into custody booked into Clark County Jail on suspicion of manslaughter and unlawful possession of a firearm.
It wasn’t known if he has a lawyer.
No further information has been released.