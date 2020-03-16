      Breaking News
Man Arrested For Suspected Homicide At Clark County Apartment Complex

Mar 16, 2020 @ 4:16pm

HAZEL DELL, Wash. (AP) – A 20-year-old man has been arrested on suspicion of manslaughter in the death of a person at a southwestern Washington apartment complex.

The Clark County Sheriff’s Office says deputies responded to the Teal Pointe Apartments at about 1:50 a.m. Monday on a report of a possible suicide.

Authorities have determined the death was a homicide.

The sheriff’s office says Korbin Bourn was taken into custody booked into Clark County Jail on suspicion of manslaughter and unlawful possession of a firearm.

It wasn’t known if he has a lawyer.

No further information has been released.

