Man Arrested For Stealing Thousands Of Vital Respirator Masks
PORTLAND, Ore. — Hospitals that desperately need respirator masks will get them after a man was arrested when he tried to sell them to the person he’d ripped off.
The victim found online what she believed to be the masks that were stolen from The Rebuilding Center on North Mississippi Avenue on March 6th and set up a meeting with the seller. At least 20-25 cases each with 400 N95 respirator masks worth about $2,500 were taken.
42-year-old Vladislav Drozdek was arrested for theft when he showed up for the meeting in Beaverton. Six boxes of the masks were recovered. Officers found at least 7 more boxes inside a house at Northeast 139th and Sacramento Street in Portland. Police say additional arrests and charges are possible.
The Rebuilding Center donated the masks to local hospitals.
“This was a good example of interagency teamwork and cooperation, along with some helpful detective work by the victim,” said Assistant Chief of Operations Mike Frome with the Portland Police Bureau. “This is even more significant during a time when these medical supplies are in such short supply.”