Man Arrested For Shooting Gun While Driving Impaired

Washington county, Oregon – DEPUTIES ARREST ALOHA MAN WHO SHOT FROM VEHICLE WHILE DRIVING IMPAIRED.

On Thursday, February 21, 2019, at 9:17 p.m., Washington County Sheriff’s Office deputies responded to multiple reports of gunfire heard in the area of Southwest Farmington Road and Southwest 192nd Avenue in Aloha.

As deputies were flooding the area to search, dispatch continued to receive reports of additional instances of gunfire. Many of those reports came from community members of Pine Ridge Mobile Park, located at 6900 Southwest 195th Avenue.

At 9:38 p.m., deputies located the suspect outside his residence at the mobile park. The suspect was highly intoxicated and had just crashed the SUV he was driving into his own vehicle parked in the driveway.

Based on witness accounts, deputies believe the suspect fired multiple rounds, during multiple instances, indiscriminately into the air while driving impaired around the neighborhood. Deputies located spent shell casings inside the SUV and later seized a handgun from inside the residence.

Juan Diaz-Gomez, 21, of Aloha, was arrested on seven counts of unlawful use of a weapon, seven counts of reckless endangering, disorderly conduct, driving under the influence of intoxicants, and reckless driving.

There were no reports of injuries or property damage as a result of stray bullets.