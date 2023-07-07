Man Arrested For Sex Crimes Against A Minor

SALEM, Ore. — Terry James Heck, 56, was arrested by Salem Police Special Victims Unit detectives on Thursday, July 6, 2023. The arrest followed an investigation into allegations of sexual abuse against a minor spanning several years.

According to the detectives, Heck held a leadership position in the Boy Scouts organization in 2017 when the abuse took place. Additionally, he engaged in stalking behavior on social media in the subsequent years.

During the investigation, an undercover detective posed as the minor victim and communicated with Heck on a social media platform. The exchanges revealed numerous messages of a sexual nature. Yesterday evening, Heck was apprehended by detectives when he arrived to meet the supposed victim, as arranged.

Heck has been booked into the Marion County Jail and is facing the following charges:

Online sexual corruption of a child, first degree Luring a minor Sex abuse, first degree

Heck’s arraignment proceedings are scheduled to take place today at 2:30 p.m. at the Marion County Criminal Court Annex.

Lieutenant Matt Riddle of the Criminal Investigations Division urged anyone with additional information regarding the case to come forward. Detective Sabrina Hunter can be contacted at 503-588-6050 for further information related to Heck.