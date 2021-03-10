Man Arrested For Planting Pipe Bomb In RV
PORTLAND, Ore. — A man has been arrested for manufacturing and planting a pipe bomb that damaged an RV in Northeast Portland.
Police say the vehicle was parked near Argay City Park on Northeast 141st Drive when it exploded this past Saturday.
The owner of the RV says he was involved in an ongoing conflict with the suspect. 24-year-old Jake Swingle is accused of placing the explosive in the back of the RV while it was occupied.
Swingle is facing charges of manufacturing and possession of a destructive device, arson and unlawful use of a weapon. He was arrested as a search warrant was served near Northeast 102nd and Sandy Blvd. on Monday.