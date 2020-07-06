Man Arrested For Murdering His Mother In SE Portland
PORTLAND, Ore. — A woman was found dead inside an apartment in Southeast Portland on Sunday morning and her son was arrested for causing her death.
Officers were called to a disturbance at the residence at Southeast 99th and Oak Street just before 11:30am and found the body of Shannon Carr.
The medical examiner found that Carr died of homicidal violence. Court records state that a search warrant turned up more than one knife inside the residence.
54-year-old Todd Carr was located at the scene. He is charged with murder in the second degree.