Man Arrested For Murdering His Mother In SE Portland

Jul 6, 2020 @ 4:42pm

PORTLAND, Ore. — A woman was found dead inside an apartment in Southeast Portland on Sunday morning and her son was arrested for causing her death.

Officers were called to a disturbance at the residence at Southeast 99th and Oak Street just before 11:30am and found the body of Shannon Carr.

The medical examiner found that Carr died of homicidal violence.  Court records state that a search warrant turned up more than one knife inside the residence.

54-year-old Todd Carr was located at the scene.  He is charged with murder in the second degree.

