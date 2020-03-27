Man Arrested For Indecent Exposure Outside Robert Gray Middle School
PORTLAND, Ore. — A man has been arrested for exposing himself to three girls outside Robert Gray Middle School in Southwest Portland on the afternoon of March 9th when kids were still in class.
Police say 20-year-old Hassan Abdullahi hid in the bushes and exposed himself to three girls as they walked by. He asked them if they would take a picture of him with his phone. They screamed and ran off. A witness called 911 and took a picture of the suspect’s car.
Abdullahi was arrested Thursday for public indecency.