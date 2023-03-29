Man Arrested For Inappropriate Touching Of Children In Seaside

Seaside, Ore. — Local authorities arrested a man in Seaside on Tuesday, March 28, following reports of inappropriate conduct and touching in the downtown area and at the Seaside Outlet Mall. Jeremiah W. Tolley Jr., 26, was taken into custody after officers received a report of a male subject inappropriately touching a female at the Outlet Mall. With the help of the victim, officers were able to locate Tolley and arrest him. Tolley was also identified as the potential suspect in an incident in downtown Seaside the previous day, in which a male subject was reported to have inappropriately touched a female juvenile.

Further investigation revealed several similar reports of incidents in the area, with one incident caught on camera in a downtown business on March 27. Tolley was charged with four counts of Sex Abuse III, four counts of Harassment, and one count of Public Indecency. The Seaside Police Department is urging any potential witnesses or victims to come forward and share any information they may have. The SPD can be reached at (503) 736-6311, and the case is ongoing.