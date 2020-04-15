Man Arrested For Deadly Hit And Run
PORTLAND, Ore. (AP) – A man has been arrested after a hit-and-run crash left a motorcyclist dead Tuesday in Portland.
The Portland Police Bureau says 19-year-old Pavel Krechko was booked into the Multnomah County Detention Center on charges of manslaughter, reckless driving, and failure to perform the duties of a driver.
Officers responded to reports of a crash involving a motorcycle at 3:34 p.m. Tuesday.
Police say 32-year-old Brandon Reid died at an area hospital.
Police arrested Krechko about an hour after the crash at his residence in Troutdale.
Police say Krechko had been fleeing the scene of a minor crash when he hit Reid head-on at an intersection.