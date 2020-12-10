Man Arrested For Carrying Alleged Pipe Bomb Into Building
SPOKANE, Wash. (AP) – A man authorities say entered the Spokane Teamsters labor union building and repeatedly threatened to blow the building up has been arrested by police. KREM-TV reported the man briefly held at least one person hostage during the Wednesday morning incident, which ended around noon. Police Sgt. Terry Preuninger said the man carried what appeared to be an explosive device into the building, located along a busy commercial street. Traffic was routed away from the building during the incident. Officers were able to get everyone out of the building safely. The Spokane Police Department’s Bomb Squad is working to determine if the device carried into the building was an explosive.