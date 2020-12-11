Man Arrested For Bomb Threat In Spokane Charged With Arson
SPOKANE, Wash. (AP) – Police have identified the man who threatened to blow up the office of the Spokane County Democrats as 45-year-old Peter Yeager of Grand Coulee, Washington.
Authorities say he was mad at the whole government system.
Police said Yeager did not actually have a bomb inside a backpack he carried into the office on Wednesday.
But he was charged with first degree arson Thursday for starting a fire in the building.
Yeager told police he does not support any political party and was not targeting Democrats.