Man Arrested For Bias Crime

PORTLAND, OR – Multnomah County DA Mike Schmidt announced on Friday, Jarl Judson Rockhill has been arraigned on charges related to an alleged bias crime on April 23.
The 35-year old Rockhill is accused of placing a NAZI propaganda sticker on a fence outside the Immigrant and Refugee Community Organization in East Portland.
Police reports detail the sticker as being red with a male figure holding up his right arm in a Heil Hitler pose. Written above the figure’s head is the word “PURE”.
Surveillance video shows Rockhill putting the sticker on and his vehicle and license plate, which led police in identifying him. The Portland Police Bureau also uncovered a cache of firearms and additional Nazi Propaganda.
This case remains an open investigation. Anyone with information about Rockhill is asked to send it to [email protected] The information will be forwarded to investigators.