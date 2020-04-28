Man Arrested For Alleged Involvement In String Of Robberies
Between September of last year and April, robbery detectives with the Portland Police Bureau say they have been investigating a string of robberies near the intersection of North Albina Avenue and North Blandena Street.
Police say the four individual robberies involved seven victims.
They say during the robberies the suspect allegedly pulled out a handgun to steal the victims’ property.
According to investigators three of the robberies occurred during meetings to buy or sell property via Facebook Marketplace.
On Friday the Portland Police Bureau says they executed an arrest warrant at the residence of 19 year old Jarone Walker.
The residence was in the 4700 block of North Mississippi Avenue.
There, they say they recovered a loaded handgun, Walker was arrested.
Robbery detectives say that they are continuing to investigate Walkers involvement in additional robberies.