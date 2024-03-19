Man Arrested For 2023 Parkrose Neighborhood Murder

Portland, Ore. — Following an extensive investigation into the November 2023 homicide of Nicole Davis in the Parkrose Heights Neighborhood, a suspect has been taken into custody and is now facing murder charges.

Nicole Lashawn Davis, aged 40, was fatally shot on Wednesday, November 22, 2023, at approximately 4 p.m. in Northeast Portland. Richard David Simms, Jr., 30, of Portland, was identified as the suspect in the case by Homicide Detectives. An arrest warrant for Murder in the Second Degree was issued for Simms.

With the aid of the U.S. Marshals, Simms was located, and a plan was devised to safely apprehend him. On Tuesday, March 19, 2024, members of the Portland Police Bureau’s Special Emergency Reaction Team (SERT), Crisis Negotiation Team (CNT), and Enhanced Community Safety Team (ECST) collaborated with the Homicide Unit to execute a search warrant and arrest Simms for the 2023 murder.

Simms was subsequently booked into the Multnomah County Detention Center on charges of Murder in the Second Degree, Unlawful Use of a Weapon, and Felon in Possession of a Firearm.

The family of the victim has been informed of the arrest.

Individuals with any information pertinent to this case are encouraged to reach out to Detective Meghan Burkeen at [email protected] or 503-823-2092, or Detective Brian Sims at [email protected] or 503-823-2079, referencing case number 23-303557.