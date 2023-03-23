Man Arrested For 2019 Portland Murder

Portland, Ore. — Abdikadir M. Osman, 24, has been indicted for Murder in connection to a 2019 homicide in the Parkrose Neighborhood, according to Portland Police Homicide Detectives. On October 26, 2019, officers responded to a shooting at Northeast Wygant Street and Northeast 109th Avenue, where 18-year-old Jackson Panyanouvong was found with a gunshot wound. Panyanouvong was taken to the hospital but later died from his injuries. Through the work of Detectives Anthony Merrill and Mark Slater, Osman was identified as the shooter.

On March 8, 2023, a Grand Jury indicted Osman on charges of Murder in the First Degree, Murder in the Second Degree, Robbery in the First Degree, and Unlawful Use of a Weapon. Osman was already in custody related to a previous murder arrest. Panyanouvong’s family has been notified of the indictment.

Anyone with information about the shooting is asked to call the non-emergency line at 503-823-3333.