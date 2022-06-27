Man Arrested Following Unprovoked Attack On Elderly

(Portland, OR) — A man faces felony assault charges after allegedly attacking two elderly victims in Southeast Portland. The attack happened Saturday night near Southeast 5th and Hall Street. Witnesses tell police the two men were attacked by a stranger without provocation. Police say the suspect repeatedly punched and kicked the victims, even after they were on the ground. An 82-year-old man suffered life-threatening injuries, and an 88-year-old man was seriously hurt. Police say 29-year-old Keffer White was booked into the Multnomah County Detention Center on charges of assault in the second degree and an outstanding warrant. The Multnomah County District Attorney’s Office is reviewing the case, and more charges may be filed.