Man Arrested, Charged With Arson At Blue Heron Mill Fire
Police say that Saturday afternoon officers were called out on a trespassing report at the former Blue Heron paper mill in Oregon City.
The mill has been shut down and vacant since 2011.
According to Police,”Initial information provided by a witness was they observed an individual throwing items from a window of a building at the mill.”
Officers say when they arrived they watched furniture allegedly being thrown from an upstairs window.
Shortly after, they saw smoke coming from the same window that items were being thrown from.
Officers shortly after located 29 year old Enrique Mejia inside an perimeter they formed and he was detained without incident.
According to police,”Mejia was lodged last night in the Clackamas County Jail on one count of Arson in the second degree, Criminal Trespass in the second degree, and Disorderly Conduct in the second degree.”
A photo of the fire from Saturday: