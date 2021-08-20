Man Arrested After Wild Ride On I-205

CLACKAMAS COUNTY, Ore. — Witnesses say a driver appeared to intentionally swerve into traffic on Interstate 205 southbound late Thursday afternoon, hitting at least nine vehicles between Multnomah and Clackamas County.
Drivers reported that the man began vomiting after stopping at the 10th Street exit in West Linn. Police say John Schlarb tried to drive off. They pulled him from the vehicle after he resisted commands to comply.
There are no reports of injuries to any of the victims or officers.
Schlarb was arrested for DUII, resisting arrest, interfering with a peace officer, hit & run property damage, reckless driving, reckless endangering another person, and criminal mischief 2.
Investigators are asking to hear from more victims and witnesses. You’re asked to call Oregon State Police at (800) 442-0776 and reference case # SP21236788.