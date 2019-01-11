Man Arrested After Two State Car Chase

Portland, Ore. — A man suspected of several felony crimes was captured following a high speed chase early Friday morning.

The Clackamas County Sheriff’s office says 26-year-old Nathanael Aaron Samuel was arrested in Camas, Washington, about 4:30 a.m..

The high speed chase started about 3:40 a.m., when Oregon City Police officers saw Samuel driving a stolen 2001 white Dodge pickup on I-205 near Highway 213.

When the officers tried to pull him over, Samuel is accused of driving away northbound at a high rate of speed.

Officers from several agencies joined the chase and when the stolen truck crossed the Glenn Jackson Bridge, spike strips were used.

Samuel crashed the truck but was able to hop out and run into the Camas Cemetery. That is where he was arrested by a Clackamas County Deputy.

Mr. Samuel was transported and lodged in Clackamas County Jail on the following charges: