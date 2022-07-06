      Weather Alert

Man Arrested After Taking Mother Hostage At Gunpoint

Jul 6, 2022 @ 3:21pm
Credit: KGW

PORTLAND, Ore. — A crisis team for several hours negotiated with a man who police say held his elderly mother at gunpoint on Monday afternoon.

Officers responded to a call for help at the home on Southeast 105th and Bush Street and learned the man had a semi-automatic rifle.

58-year-old Billy Waits is charged with unlawful use of a weapon, ​felon in possession of a firearm, kidnapping, coercion, assault and menacing.

The neighborhood was cordoned off while the Special Emergency Reaction Team and Crisis Negotiation Team safely resolved the situation.

TAGS
Billy Waits Hostage situation kidnapping Portland
