Man Arrested After Taking Mother Hostage At Gunpoint

PORTLAND, Ore. — A crisis team for several hours negotiated with a man who police say held his elderly mother at gunpoint on Monday afternoon.
Officers responded to a call for help at the home on Southeast 105th and Bush Street and learned the man had a semi-automatic rifle.
58-year-old Billy Waits is charged with unlawful use of a weapon, felon in possession of a firearm, kidnapping, coercion, assault and menacing.
The neighborhood was cordoned off while the Special Emergency Reaction Team and Crisis Negotiation Team safely resolved the situation.