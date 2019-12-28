Man Arrested After Stand-off in Aurora
AURORA, Ore. — A man was arrested after a stand-off that lasted several hours in Aurora on Friday afternoon.
An Oregon State Trooper tried to stop the suspect who drove past him in a reckless manner. He tried to ditch the trooper before jumping out of the car and barricading himself inside a home on Meadow Drive as the resident fled for safety. A reverse 911 call went out to people in the area telling them to stay inside.
60-year-old Forrest Rankins of Portland surrendered after the Clackamas County SWAT team showed up. He was wanted on outstanding warrants and faces new charges of reckless driving, recklessly endangering, attempt to elude, burglary, and unauthorized use of a motor vehicle.