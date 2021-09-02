Man Arrested After Punching Seattle Cop

Seattle Wa – A man is facing charges after allegedly climbing on top of a moving car inside the Highway 99 tunnel in downtown Seattle and then punching a police officer. The Seattle Police Department says officers responded to the scene around 4 o’clock yesterday afternoon after several motorists called 911 to report a man standing in the middle of the tunnel’s southbound lanes. Police say the man at one point jumped onto the roof of a moving vehicle and held on briefly before falling to the ground. The man then allegedly struck a responding officer in the arm and tried to run from police before being apprehended. Investigators believe he was suffering from a mental health crisis.