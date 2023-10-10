KXL FM News 101 KXL Logo

Man Arrested After Police Pursuit And Shots Fired In Washington County

October 10, 2023 12:17PM PDT
Share
Man Arrested After Police Pursuit And Shots Fired In Washington County
Credit: Eric Patterson, KGW

Gaston, Ore. — The Washington County Sheriff’s Office (WCSO) reported that law enforcement arrested a man following a pursuit on Tuesday morning, during which shots were discharged from his vehicle.

The suspect has been identified as 27-year-old Zachery Phillips. Following the pursuit, Phillips fled from his vehicle and attempted to carjack another vehicle, according to the sheriff’s office.

At approximately 6:09 a.m., deputies instructed residents of Gaston to shelter in place while the WCSO Tactical Negotiation Team conducted a search for Phillips. At 6:40 a.m., the shelter-in-place order was lifted, and the community was asked to contact 911 if they observed anything suspicious or had information about Phillips’ whereabouts.

At 7:37 a.m., the sheriff’s office reported that Phillips had been located and taken into custody.

During the arrest, an Oregon State trooper was treated for what appeared to be minor injuries to their arm, as observed by KGW photographer Eric Patterson at the scene.

Additionally, one of the two other individuals in the vehicle with Phillips during the pursuit was also arrested. The suspect vehicle was subsequently towed.

Popular Posts

1

Oregon Food Bank Says Sorry Timmy, You’re Too White To Eat Today
2

Average Long-Term US Mortgage Rate Surges To 7.49%, Its Highest Level Since December 2000
3

Two Arrested For Attempted Carjacking In Southeast Portland
4

Higher Gas Prices Lift Fed's Preferred Inflation Gauge, But Underlying Price Pressures Remain Mild
5

Pop Star Shakira Charged With Tax Evasion In Spain