Man Arrested After Police Pursuit And Shots Fired In Washington County

Gaston, Ore. — The Washington County Sheriff’s Office (WCSO) reported that law enforcement arrested a man following a pursuit on Tuesday morning, during which shots were discharged from his vehicle.

The suspect has been identified as 27-year-old Zachery Phillips. Following the pursuit, Phillips fled from his vehicle and attempted to carjack another vehicle, according to the sheriff’s office.

At approximately 6:09 a.m., deputies instructed residents of Gaston to shelter in place while the WCSO Tactical Negotiation Team conducted a search for Phillips. At 6:40 a.m., the shelter-in-place order was lifted, and the community was asked to contact 911 if they observed anything suspicious or had information about Phillips’ whereabouts.

At 7:37 a.m., the sheriff’s office reported that Phillips had been located and taken into custody.

During the arrest, an Oregon State trooper was treated for what appeared to be minor injuries to their arm, as observed by KGW photographer Eric Patterson at the scene.

Additionally, one of the two other individuals in the vehicle with Phillips during the pursuit was also arrested. The suspect vehicle was subsequently towed.