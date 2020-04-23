Man Arrested After Allegedly Threatening Governor Inslee
(Photo by Karen Ducey/Getty Images)
OLYMPIA, Wash. (AP) – Authorities say a man has been arrested in connection with threats made to Washington Gov. Jay Inslee and his staff.
Washington State Patrol spokesman Chris Loftis says troopers arrested Shawn Rowland Tuesday at his home in Mill Creek.
Earlier Tuesday, Loftis says a threatening message was left on the voicemail of the Governor’s Office of Constituent Services by someone using a phone associated with Rowland.
Loftis says an investigation showed the same phone had been used in a threat made to the Virginia State Legislature in February.
The Olympian reports Rowland told investigators he was upset with the governor for violating people’s constitutional rights regarding the virus. It wasn’t immediately known if Rowland has a lawyer.