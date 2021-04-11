Man arrested after allegedly threatening driver with hatchet, hitting car
Courtesy: MGN
Portland Police say a man who allegedly threatened a driver with a hatchet is facing charges.
Thursday afternoon officers responded to a threat with weapon call near Northwest 20th Avenue and Northwest Northrop Street.
Police say that as they were responding, they learned that several callers were reporting someone swinging around a hatchet and hitting a car with it.
Officers arrived and arrested the man, 41 year old Christopher L. James.
They also seized his hatchet.
Investigation officers say they learned that James allegedly “fixated on a subject sitting in a vehicle nearby.”
Officers say James with a hatchet in his hand allegedly ran towards the driver side of the car, then raised the hatchet as if he was going to hit the caller.
The caller, then fled with James allegedly hitting the car with a hatchet.
James was booked on multiple charges.