Man arrested after allegedly stealing Cadillac during test drive
Friday Afternoon Washington County Deputies responded to the report of an armed carjacking near SW Tualatin Valley Hwy and SW 178th Av. in Aloha.
Deputies say they learned that two men were test driving a 019 Cadillac XTS with a Carr Chevrolet employee.
Then men allegedly told the employee that they had a gun and ordered him out of the car.
A Beaverton police officer found the car on SW Farmington Rd. near SW Watson Ave.
After stopping the car, deputies say that they saw one of the men had gotten out somewhere along the way.
Deputies arrested the man driving the alleged stolen Cadillac, 34-year-old Jermel Taylor from Illinois.
After looking through the surrounding area, the second suspect was not found.
He has been described as a Black man, about 5’5” tall with a medium build. He was last seen wearing all black with a white mask.